Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.