Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.51 ($58.73).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €54.95 ($63.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.14. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($63.37).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

