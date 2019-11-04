Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after acquiring an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 752.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 419,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

