Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 94.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.60. 83,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.