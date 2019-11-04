Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. 174,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.