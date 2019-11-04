Sciencast Management LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Five Below by 42.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 65,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Five Below by 28.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Five Below by 69.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

