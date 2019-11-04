Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $73.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

