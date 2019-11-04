Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $73.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

