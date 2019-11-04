Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Set at $27.00 by Stephens

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has been given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 724,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.