Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Set at $27.00 by Stephens

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has been given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 724,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.