Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.