Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.44 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

