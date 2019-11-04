Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.92 ($9.21).

Shares of FRA SHA traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €7.90 ($9.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,716 shares. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.93.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

