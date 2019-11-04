Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $11.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.
SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.
NYSE:SSL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 202,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Sasol has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $35.45.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
