Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $11.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

NYSE:SSL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 202,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Sasol has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 872,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 524,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,535.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 473,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth $815,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth $577,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

