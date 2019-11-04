Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock Position Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

