salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a $189.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $193.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.74.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,035. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $88,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,345,949. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

