salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,139 shares of company stock worth $38,345,949. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 177,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,035. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

