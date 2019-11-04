Sageworth Trust Co Sells 931 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after acquiring an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after acquiring an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.57. 4,621,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

