Sageworth Trust Co Sells 931 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after acquiring an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after acquiring an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.57. 4,621,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.65.
In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
