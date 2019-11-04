Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $696,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 147,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.59. 267,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

