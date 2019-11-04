Ryder System (NYSE:R) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

R stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,146. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 153,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

