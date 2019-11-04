Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 84,547 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,845,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,547 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $153,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $31.37. 4,503,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

