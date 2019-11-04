Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,220 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $123,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MTD traded up $9.49 on Monday, hitting $723.67. The stock had a trading volume of 222,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $712.75.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
