Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,220 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $123,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD traded up $9.49 on Monday, hitting $723.67. The stock had a trading volume of 222,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

