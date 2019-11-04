Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 192,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $113,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 570.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.04. 8,750,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.