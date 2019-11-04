Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $411.97 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,005 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $411,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 27.2% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 30.5% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Visa by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 434,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,729,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.95. 6,162,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

