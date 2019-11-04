Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $133,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after buying an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.51. 4,294,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,337. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

