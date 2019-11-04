Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $174,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,434. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

