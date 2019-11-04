Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $237,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,331,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,080 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Prologis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,295. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

