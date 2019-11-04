Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,263 ($29.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,431.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

