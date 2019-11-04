Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

