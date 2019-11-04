Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,923 Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.59. 16,429 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $32.65.

