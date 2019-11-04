Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. during the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 49.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 331.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNE traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.37. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.