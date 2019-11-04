Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 266.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. The company had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 63.01%. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.