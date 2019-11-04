Royal Bank of Canada Has $86,000 Stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Constellium were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Constellium NV has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.