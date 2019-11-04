Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $98.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,784. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,200 shares of company stock worth $5,305,248 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $54,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

