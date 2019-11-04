Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $143,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,307,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $339.90. The company had a trading volume of 331,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.99. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

