Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

ROG traded up $12.41 on Thursday, hitting $146.48. 231,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.15. Rogers has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,753 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

