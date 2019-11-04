Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Rogers (NYSE:ROG) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.25.

NYSE:ROG traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. 231,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,966. Rogers has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.57.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Rogers’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rogers by 803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

