Roger Anthony Carolin Sells 40,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,822,000 after acquiring an additional 661,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,379,000 after purchasing an additional 425,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,681,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 335,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 87.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,380,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 1,107,105 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.