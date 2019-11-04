RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.96. 523,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

