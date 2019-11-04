RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,204 shares of company stock valued at $30,207,689 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.41.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 295,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average is $266.33. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

