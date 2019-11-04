RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

MAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

