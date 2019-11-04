RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.32. 3,797,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.