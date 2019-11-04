RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

