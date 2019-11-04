RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,180.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,180 ($28.49) and last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.35), with a volume of 101554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,140 ($27.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,134.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

