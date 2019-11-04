RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$327.57 million during the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.
