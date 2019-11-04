RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$327.57 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

