Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($56.71)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 4,168 ($54.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,438.40.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.