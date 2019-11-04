RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.35 million.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,356. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,941.25 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.35.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $8,818,738.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,436,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $82,676.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

