Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Up 2.3%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.79, 39,326 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 873,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REI. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million.

In other news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman purchased 22,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,546 shares in the company, valued at $95,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Randall Broaddrick purchased 25,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 115,250 shares of company stock worth $183,370.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

