Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 88,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

