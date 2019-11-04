Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 22nd

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $61,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.