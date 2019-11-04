Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 70,631 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,631 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,551.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 341,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 284,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,926. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 267.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,823 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

